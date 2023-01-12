HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Walkathon in Chikkamagaluru

January 12, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
Chikkamagaluru MLA C.T .Ravi flagging off a walkathon in Chikkamagaluru on Thursday.

Chikkamagaluru MLA C.T .Ravi flagging off a walkathon in Chikkamagaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chikkamagaluru MLA C.T.Ravi, on Thursday, flagged off a walkathon in Chikkamagaluru organised in the run-up to Chikkamagaluru Habba scheduled for next week.

Chikkamagaluru district administration conducted the event in order to spread the message of Chikkamagaluru Habba.

The former Minister also laid the foundation stone to mark the inauguration of the work to set up flower show, Krishi Mela and exhibition stalls to mark the festival. Over 300 stalls on various subjects would come up on the AIT campus in the city.

Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh, City Municipal Council president Varasiddi Venugopal, Zilla Panchayat CEO G.Prabhu and others were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.