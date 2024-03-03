March 03, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - MYSURU

A walkathon held to mark World Hearing Day here on Sunday drew more than 300 participants in an initiative meant to serve as a reminder of hearing health and hearing-related issues to the public.

It was organised by the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) in association with JSS Institute of Speech and Hearing (JSSISH) and the Mysuru chapter of Indian Speech and Hearing Association (ISHA).

The event was flagged off by AIISH director M. Pushpavathi and the issues that were brought into focus included hearing loss and the adverse effects of noise pollution.

The organisers said World Hearing Day, celebrated annually on March 3rd, serves as a platform to amplify WHO’s advocacy efforts and mobilise stakeholders worldwide towards achieving the shared goal of a world where everyone enjoys optimal auditory health and well-being.

The other objectives of the walkathon was to dispel misconceptions and foster a realistic understanding of hearing-related issues, thereby empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their hearing health.

Flagging noise pollution as a significant threat to auditory well-being, the participants also underlined the pressing need for preventive measures. Its importance stems from the fact that millions of individuals across the globe suffer hearing loss, the organisers added.

Apart from walkathon, AIISH had organized other activities, such as street plays in the villages to create awareness among the rural population and conducted hearing screenings for more than 1200 school children.

These initiatives, aligned with World Hearing Day’s objectives, amplify the impact of the awareness campaign and underscore the importance of early intervention and education in promoting hearing wellness, the organisers added.