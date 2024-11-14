Walkathon held to mark World Diabetes Day 2024

World Diabetes Day 2024 held in the city on Thursday was marked by a walkathon with doctors reiterating the importance of exercise and walking to keep the disease at bay.

There was also concern over the rise in number of diabetic patients in India which has exceeded 100 million. The walkathon was organised by JSS Hospital.

H. Basavanagowdappa, in charge Vice-Chancellor of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER), said that it was imperative to create greater awareness among the people on how best to control diabetes, to prevent loss of limp, vision or onset of heart attack.

Mr. Basavannagowdappa flagged off the walkathon which was an initiative to spread public awareness on diabetes. He said many people are unaware of the onset of diabetes due to lack of knowledge and they end up develop other health problems which stems from uncontrolled sugar.

Hence, diabetes prevention through regular exercise like walking and proper diet as also timely detection was important, he added.

Students of JSS Medical College, JSS Nursing College and other schools took part in the walkathon and carried placards and walked from JSS Hospital to Sanskrit College, Agrahara before terminating at the hospital.

P. Madhu, Medical Superintendent of JSS Hospital, Y.S. Ravikumar of Department of General Medicine, heads of various departments and others took part in the walkathon.

