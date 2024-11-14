ADVERTISEMENT

Walkathon held to mark World Diabetes Day 2024

Published - November 14, 2024 08:22 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors, nurses, and students were among those who took part in the walkathon held to mark World Diabetes Day 2024 organised by JSS Hospital in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

World Diabetes Day 2024 held in the city on Thursday was marked by a walkathon with doctors reiterating the importance of exercise and walking to keep the disease at bay.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was also concern over the rise in number of diabetic patients in India which has exceeded 100 million. The walkathon was organised by JSS Hospital.

H. Basavanagowdappa, in charge Vice-Chancellor of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER), said that it was imperative to create greater awareness among the people on how best to control diabetes, to prevent loss of limp, vision or onset of heart attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Basavannagowdappa flagged off the walkathon which was an initiative to spread public awareness on diabetes. He said many people are unaware of the onset of diabetes due to lack of knowledge and they end up develop other health problems  which stems from uncontrolled sugar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hence, diabetes prevention through regular exercise like walking and proper diet as also timely detection was important, he added.

Students of JSS Medical College, JSS Nursing College and other schools took part in the walkathon and carried placards and walked from JSS Hospital to Sanskrit College, Agrahara before terminating at the hospital.

P. Madhu, Medical Superintendent of JSS Hospital, Y.S. Ravikumar of Department of General Medicine, heads of various departments and others took part in the walkathon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US