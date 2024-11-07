ADVERTISEMENT

Walkathon held in Shivamogga as part of Tobacco-free Youth Campaign

Updated - November 07, 2024 07:02 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A walkathon was taken out in Shivamogga as part of Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Tobacco-free Youth Campaign 2.0, a campaign to spread awareness among youth against tobacco consumption, was flagged off in Shivamogga on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manjunath Naik, District and Sessions Judge, flagged off the walkathon organized in the city as part of the campaign. Students of medical colleges, dental colleges, nursing colleges, representatives of the advocates association, Indian Medical Association took part in the walkathon.

The objective of the campaign is to protect the youth from the harmful effects of tobacco. Every year around 13 lakh people die in India due to diseases caused by the consumption of tobacco. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has launched the campaign to spread awareness on the ill-effects of tobacco.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nataraj, District Health and Family Welfare Officer, said that administration had set the target to declare schools and villages tobacco-free through this campaign. The police would be conducting raids to stop the sale of tobacco in violation of the rules.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The walkathon that began at Nehru Stadium covered Gopi Circle and ZP Road before returning to the stadium.

District Legal Services Authority member secretary M.S. Santhosh, Deputy Superintendent of Police Babu Anjanappa, District Surveillance Officer Nagaraj Naik, and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US