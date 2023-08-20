Walkathon held in Mysuru

August 20, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - MYSURU

Motherhood Hospital, Mysuru on Sunday organised a walkathon as part of World Breastfeeding Month, which saw a turnout of 300 participants with the members of MAHAN, KSOGA, Inner Wheel Club of Mysore West and Rotary Club of Mysore joining the initiative. The event brought mothers, families and supporters together to raise awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding.

The walkathon was flagged off by Ms. Trishika Kumari Wadiyar of the Mysuru royal family. Dr. Javeed Nayeem, President, MAHAN, Dr. Lalitha of KSOGA, Dr. A. Sonia Mandappa, Advisory, KSOGA, Dr. Madhura Phatak, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Dr. Chethan B, consultant neonatologist and paediatrician, Keshav H.R., District Governor, Rotary Club of Mysore, Sudheendra G.K., President, Rotary Club of Mysore West, Ashika Kushalappa, President, Inner Wheel Club of Mysore West, Sandeep Patel B.J., Facility Director of the hospital, the doctors, and employees were present.