HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Walkathon held in Mysuru

August 20, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
KARNATAKA MYSURU 20/08/2023: Ms Trishika Kumari Wadiyar inaugurating the walkathon in Mysuru on Sunday.

KARNATAKA MYSURU 20/08/2023: Ms Trishika Kumari Wadiyar inaugurating the walkathon in Mysuru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Motherhood Hospital, Mysuru on Sunday organised a walkathon as part of World Breastfeeding Month, which saw a turnout of 300 participants with the members of MAHAN, KSOGA, Inner Wheel Club of Mysore West and Rotary Club of Mysore joining the initiative. The event brought mothers, families and supporters together to raise awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding.

The walkathon was flagged off by Ms. Trishika Kumari Wadiyar of the Mysuru royal family. Dr. Javeed Nayeem, President, MAHAN, Dr. Lalitha of KSOGA, Dr. A. Sonia Mandappa, Advisory, KSOGA, Dr. Madhura Phatak, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Dr. Chethan B, consultant neonatologist and paediatrician, Keshav H.R., District Governor, Rotary Club of Mysore, Sudheendra G.K., President, Rotary Club of Mysore West, Ashika Kushalappa, President, Inner Wheel Club of Mysore West, Sandeep Patel B.J., Facility Director of the hospital, the doctors, and employees were present. 

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.