January 05, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST

A Walkathon for Sustainable Planet Ideation and Model Development was organised at the Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering campus here on Thursday. The event was part of the 10th International Conference on Transformations in Engineering Education for Sustainable Development (ICTIEE), 2023 which VVCE is hosting in collaboration with the Indo Universal Collaboration for Engineering Education (IUCEE). VVCE Principal Sadashive Gowda spoke about the importance of sustainability for the future generations and the students were told to equip themselves with skills in engineering education. They were advised to carry out projects keeping the focus on sustainability. C.N Ashwath Narayan, Minister of Higher Education, and Vidyashankar S, Vice-Chancellor, Visvesvaraya Technological University, will attend the official opening of the conference on Friday at 11 a.m. Gundappa Gowda, President of Vidyavardhaka Sangha, Mysuru, and P. Vishwanath, Secretary, will preside.