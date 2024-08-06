ADVERTISEMENT

Walkathon for oral hygiene held in Mysuru

Published - August 06, 2024 07:23 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Yi Mysuru, in collaboration with JSS Dental College and Hospital, organised a walkathon on the occasion of World Oral Hygiene Day recently at Kote Anjaneya Temple.

This initiative aimed to raise awareness about the importance of oral hygiene and promote healthy dental practices among the community. The walkathon began at Kote Anjaneya Temple and saw enthusiastic participation from students, faculty members carrying banners and placards with messages advocating good oral health.

Dr. B.N. Nandini, Additional Superintendent of Police, Mysuru flagged off the walkathon.

Dakshayani M.R., Principal, JSS Dental College and Hospital, Mysuru, and Manjunatha B., Registrar, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research provided valuable insights into maintaining proper oral hygiene on the occasion. They highlighted the significance of regular dental check-ups and the role of preventive care in avoiding oral diseases.

Rahul S.R.S., Chapter Chair, Yi Mysuru, Gagan Ranka, Co-Chair – Yi Mysuru, Raghavendra Rao Mane, Chair – Accessibility and Maria Andrews, Member – Yi Mysuru were present.

