Walkathon for millet promotion

December 10, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MYSURU

Scientists and students of Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) took part in a walkathon held to mark the Year of Millet 2023, in the city on Sunday.

The walkathon was held as part of the 9th International Food Convention (IFCON) and was also attended by participants and delegates of the conference. The walkathon was organised by the Food Safety and Standards Association of India (FSSAI) Southern Regional Office and the ‘’Eat Right Millet Walkathon’’ aimed at promoting the consumption of millet among the general public besides its suitability for cultivation under changing climatic conditions.

The organisers said as part of the International Year of Millet various events have been conducted to raise general awareness of the nutritional and health benefits of millets and the walkathon was one of them. Dr. Amit Sharma, Director, Science and Standards, FSSAI, Kumareshan, Assistant Director, FSSAI, Shridevi Annapurna Singh, Director, CFTRI and others were present. The organisers said nearly 300 people took part in the walkathon which commenced from the main building of the CFTRI and the route covered the Metropole Circle, Southern Star and Kalamandira before terminating at the campus.