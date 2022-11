Walkathon for good health

November 20, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST

A walkathon was held in Mysuru on Sunday. It was titled “Take a step towards good health” which was organised by Manipal Walkers’ Club, an initiative of Manipal Hospitals, Mysuru. The walkathon was flagged off at Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple near the Palace. The hospital invited people to participate in the walkathon and learn about health benefits. ADVERTISEMENT

