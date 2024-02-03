Walkathon for a new social order

February 03, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - MYSURU

Dhan Foundation, an NGO working for shoring up the living conditions of the poor, conducted a walkathon in the city on Saturday to nudge society towards a new social order.

The participants walked through the main thoroughfares of the city in their bid to create public awareness of their objective. Empowerment of women and eradication of poverty are some of the objectives of the organisation which has conducted theme-based walkathons in the past to create public awareness of their cause.

The organisation claimed that it has helped and worked with over 28 lakh women across 16 States in the country while helping create leadership among women. It said over 5.5 lakh people have been brought above the poverty line due to the intervention of the organisation over the years.

