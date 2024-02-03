GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Walkathon for a new social order

February 03, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Dhan Foundation conducted a walkathon in Mysuru on Saturday to create awareness on empowering women and creating a new social order.

Members of Dhan Foundation conducted a walkathon in Mysuru on Saturday to create awareness on empowering women and creating a new social order. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Dhan Foundation, an NGO working for shoring up the living conditions of the poor, conducted a walkathon in the city on Saturday to nudge society towards a new social order.

The participants walked through the main thoroughfares of the city in their bid to create public awareness of their objective. Empowerment of women and eradication of poverty are some of the objectives of the organisation which has conducted theme-based walkathons in the past to create public awareness of their cause.

The organisation claimed that it has helped and worked with over 28 lakh women across 16 States in the country while helping create leadership among women. It said over 5.5 lakh people have been brought above the poverty line due to the intervention of the organisation over the years.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.