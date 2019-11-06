Walkathon evokes good response in Kalaburagi

The walkathon organised by SBR PU College, run by Sharanabasveshwar Vidya Vardhak Sangha, as a prelude to the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of SBR PU College and Decennial celebrations of Appa Public School to be held from November 9, elicited good response from the students and alumni here on Monday.
Sharnabaswappa Appa, peethadhipati of the Sharnbasaveshwar Samasthan, flagged off the walkathon at the Sharnbasaveshwar Temple. The students showcased their dance numbers and also Mallakhamba, a traditional sport.
The students and teachers of SBR institutions walked on the main streets of the city, including Jagat Circle and Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk, to reach their campus.
