Walkathon across all polling booths to reach out message to voters

April 07, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

In what is said to be the biggest drive as part of SVEEP for educating the voters on the importance of voting, a walkathon will be held simultaneously across all the polling booths in Chamarajanagar district where the polling will be held on April 26. The walkathon – “Namma Nade Mathagatte Kade” - will be held on April 21, urging voters to go to the respective polling booths and cast their ballot without fail.

Zilla Panchayat CEO and SVEEP president Anand Kumar Meena said the walkathon across all the polling booths should appear like a festival.

Mr. Meena was speaking during a meeting in connection with the implementation of SVEEP activities ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

It has become important to spread voter awareness in a novel and innovative way to reach out the message to the people on the importance of voting and the participation of voters.

He said the officers, with the support of the locals, must organise the walkathon and hoist flag at 8 a.m. at the polling booth. On occasion, the authorities must ensure the availability of basic facilities like drinking water, toilets, ramps, and wheelchairs at the polling booth.

In addition to the walkathon, street plays, cycle jatha, distribution of handbills with details on the elections will be held to spread the message.

The officers will visit every household coming under the booths where the turnout of voters was discouraging in 2019 elections, and urge them to cast their vote without fail. The voter slips will be distributed to the voters on the occasion.

SVEEP Nodal Officer P. Lakshmi explained the steps taken for setting up special booths and added that the booths will be decorated with paintings and rangolis to provide festival vibes on the day of polling.

Sakhi booths that will be manned by women polling officers aim to attract women voters. Likewise, there will be green booths, booths for specially-abled voters and booths that portray local folk cultures and tribal cultures and so on. The ethnic booths will have a display of local foods, costumes and so on.

Lok Sabha / Karnataka / Mysore / election / voting

