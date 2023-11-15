HamberMenu
Walk-in interview to fill up vacancies in PHCs, CHCs of Shivamogga

November 15, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has decided to recruit medical officers and specialists on a contract basis to fill vacancies in primary and community health centres in the district.

Candidates with MBBS and specialists can take part in the walk-in interview at the offices of the DHO in Shivamogga and the sub-division office at Sagar on Thursday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The candidates should arrive for the interview with their original certificates and a set of photocopies.

Those who get selected will get the appointment orders the same day, according to a press release issued by the department.

