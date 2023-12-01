ADVERTISEMENT

Walk in admission to fill up seats in Kuvempu University

December 01, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Kuvempu University has announced walk-in admission to post-graduation courses in departments in which seats have remained unfilled.

The university conducted counselling for admission into the first year of post-graduation courses between November 27 and 29. The meeting of deans held on November 29 resolved to extend admissions and fill up the vacant seats up to December 5.

There are vacancies in the Departments of Studies in Kannada, Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Sociology, Library and Information Science, History and Archaeology, Journalism and Mass Communication, Education, Physical Education, Electronics, Applied Geology, and Wild Life Management. There are a few merit seats, and merit-cum-payments are left unfilled in these departments.

Those interested can contact the respective departments for admission, according to a press release issued by the university.

