Walk For Sight in Hubballi creates awareness on the importance of eye donation

People from different walks of life, including doctors, nurses and medical students, along with various professionals and members of different organisations took part in the Walk For Sight programme aimed at creating awareness on eye donation in Hubballi on Monday.

The awareness rally organised jointly by M.M. Joshi Eye Institute and SGM Eye Bank and Research Foundation Trust was flagged off by Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar, Director of Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) S.F. Kammar and Managing Director of Swarnaa Group of Companies V.S.V. Prasad on KIMS premises.

Flagging off the awareness jatha, the dignitaries called upon the general public to come forward to make a pledge for eye donation as it will help in giving sight to other people after their death.

The awareness programme was organised as part of 39th Eye Donation Fortnight.

After flagging off the awareness jatha, many among the dignitaries along with others walked the entire route of the jatha. The participants held placards highlighting the significance of eye donation.

They said that because of lack of awareness on eye donation, many were deprived of an opportunity to regain their eyesight through corneal implant.

Beginning from KIMS premises, the awareness jatha covered the thoroughfares of the city before concluding at M.M. Joshi Eye Institute in Hosur.

Members of Rotary Club, Lions Clubs, Inner Wheel Club, students from various schools and colleges, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) and members of non-governmental organsiations participated in the awareness programme.

Addressing the participants, Directors of M.M. Joshi Eye Institute A.S. Guruprasada, K.V. Sathyamurthy, R. Krishnaprasad, Srinivas Joshi and Ankit Shastri highlighted the importance of eye donation.

They said that only through mass movement, people can be inspired to donate eyes thereby decreasing the rate of corneal blindness.