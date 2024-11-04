Wakf row: BJP leaders, workers stage protest in Shivamogga

Leaders and workers of the BJP staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Shivamogga over the wakf property issue on November 4. The police took several leaders into custody as the protesters tried to lay siege to the DC’s office.

The party workers took out a march from Gopi Circle to the DC’s office. They raised slogans against the government of Karnataka and Minister for Wakf and Housing B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa, addressing the protesters, alleged that the Wakf Board had taken over land belonging to poor famers, Hindu temples, and religious institutions. Terming it ‘land jihad’, the MLA said the people of Karnataka would teach the government a lesson for allowing the wakf to take over their properties.

The police stopped the protesters when they tried to enter the DC’s office. They took MLA Channabasappa, MLCs D.S. Arun, Dr. Dhananjay Sarji, district BJP president T.D. Megharaj, former MLA Ashok Naik and others into custody.