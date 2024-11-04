GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wakf row: BJP leaders, workers stage protest in Shivamogga

The police stopped the protesters when they tried to enter the DC’s office

Published - November 04, 2024 04:24 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Leaders and workers of the BJP staged a protest over wakf property row in Shivamogga on November 4, 2024.

Leaders and workers of the BJP staged a protest over wakf property row in Shivamogga on November 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Leaders and workers of the BJP staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Shivamogga over the wakf property issue on November 4. The police took several leaders into custody as the protesters tried to lay siege to the DC’s office.

The party workers took out a march from Gopi Circle to the DC’s office. They raised slogans against the government of Karnataka and Minister for Wakf and Housing B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa, addressing the protesters, alleged that the Wakf Board had taken over land belonging to poor famers, Hindu temples, and religious institutions. Terming it ‘land jihad’, the MLA said the people of Karnataka would teach the government a lesson for allowing the wakf to take over their properties.

The police stopped the protesters when they tried to enter the DC’s office. They took MLA Channabasappa, MLCs D.S. Arun, Dr. Dhananjay Sarji, district BJP president T.D. Megharaj, former MLA Ashok Naik and others into custody.

Published - November 04, 2024 04:24 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.