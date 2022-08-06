Karnataka

Wakf Board to continue legal fight

Adhitya K V 10402 Bengaluru August 06, 2022 22:37 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 22:37 IST

Karnataka State Board of Auqaf has decided to continue their legal fight for Idgah Maidan, Chamarajpet.

“The city’s civic body has only rejected an application for Khata and it is clear that they are not the competent authority to decide on the ownership of the land. The civic body’s order is also clear that we can pursue our case and the order will not hamper our claims. We will consult our legal teams and decide whether to continue our fight with the Revenue Department, now declared owner of the land, or challenge in the High Court,” said Moulana Shafi Saadi, Chairperson of the Board. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Okkoota claim victory

Meanwhile, Rukmangada, General Secretary, Chamarajpete Nagareekara Okkoota Vedike, a platform floated in July with several members of BJP in its legal committee, to “save the playground”, termed the civic body’s order “a victory”. “We now demand that the land be declared a public playground and named after Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar and we be allowed to hoist the national flag and hold 75th Independence Day Celebration there,” he said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Karnataka
Bangalore
discrimination
social issues (general)
Read more...