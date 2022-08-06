Wakf Board to continue legal fight

Karnataka State Board of Auqaf has decided to continue their legal fight for Idgah Maidan, Chamarajpet.

“The city’s civic body has only rejected an application for Khata and it is clear that they are not the competent authority to decide on the ownership of the land. The civic body’s order is also clear that we can pursue our case and the order will not hamper our claims. We will consult our legal teams and decide whether to continue our fight with the Revenue Department, now declared owner of the land, or challenge in the High Court,” said Moulana Shafi Saadi, Chairperson of the Board.

Okkoota claim victory

Meanwhile, Rukmangada, General Secretary, Chamarajpete Nagareekara Okkoota Vedike, a platform floated in July with several members of BJP in its legal committee, to “save the playground”, termed the civic body’s order “a victory”. “We now demand that the land be declared a public playground and named after Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar and we be allowed to hoist the national flag and hold 75th Independence Day Celebration there,” he said.