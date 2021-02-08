Wake up, Kumaraswamy tells govt.

Karnataka

The former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday cautioned the government to wake up to the development of religious leaders leading social movement on behalf of people of their castes seeking reservation. Speaking to reporters at Channapatna, he said the government should wake up before these caste-based movements become misguided. “At the same time, the government should also respect the feelings of the religious heads,” he said.

