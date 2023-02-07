ADVERTISEMENT

Waiver on traffic violation fine: ₹1.46 crore collected out of ₹127.82 crore outstanding dues

February 07, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic police collecting penalty for traffic rule violations in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

                                                                            

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

: Even though a large number of motorists are turning up to clear their outstanding traffic violation penalties across the State in the wake of the government’s announcement on extending a waiver of 50 per cent, a statement issued by the authorities in Mysuru said ₹1.46 crore had been collected since February 3 as penalty against outstanding dues of ₹127.82 crore.

The pending traffic rules violation cases in Mysuru City between 2019 and 2022 (November) had reached 25,51,048 and the outstanding penalty dues were ₹127,82,93,700.

The State Government, in response to an appeal by Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLA), on February 2 announced a rebate of 50 per cent on traffic rule violation penalties cleared till February 11.

Though traffic police officials said there has been a good response to the one-time waiver on the penalty announced by the government, a statement issued by the authorities in Mysuru on Tuesday said fines pertaining to 69,419 cases, amounting to a total of ₹ 1,46,73,800 had been collected between February 3 and 10 a.m. on February 7.

The statement added that the outstanding cases on February 7 were 24,81,629 while the outstanding dues were ₹ 126,36,19,900.

Principal District and Sessions Judge G.S. Sangreshi has appealed to the motorists to make use of the one-time waiver announced by the government to clear their outstanding traffic penalty dues.

Meanwhile, traffic police officials in Mysuru said a large number of people were voluntarily clearing their penalty dues pertaining to traffic violations like helmet-less riding, triple riding, signal jumping and riding without Driving Licence, Insurance etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US