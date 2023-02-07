HamberMenu
Waiver on traffic violation fine: ₹1.46 crore collected out of ₹127.82 crore outstanding dues

February 07, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Traffic police collecting penalty for traffic rule violations in Mysuru.

Traffic police collecting penalty for traffic rule violations in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

                                                                            

: Even though a large number of motorists are turning up to clear their outstanding traffic violation penalties across the State in the wake of the government’s announcement on extending a waiver of 50 per cent, a statement issued by the authorities in Mysuru said ₹1.46 crore had been collected since February 3 as penalty against outstanding dues of ₹127.82 crore.

The pending traffic rules violation cases in Mysuru City between 2019 and 2022 (November) had reached 25,51,048 and the outstanding penalty dues were ₹127,82,93,700.

The State Government, in response to an appeal by Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLA), on February 2 announced a rebate of 50 per cent on traffic rule violation penalties cleared till February 11.

Though traffic police officials said there has been a good response to the one-time waiver on the penalty announced by the government, a statement issued by the authorities in Mysuru on Tuesday said fines pertaining to 69,419 cases, amounting to a total of ₹ 1,46,73,800 had been collected between February 3 and 10 a.m. on February 7.

The statement added that the outstanding cases on February 7 were 24,81,629 while the outstanding dues were ₹ 126,36,19,900.

Principal District and Sessions Judge G.S. Sangreshi has appealed to the motorists to make use of the one-time waiver announced by the government to clear their outstanding traffic penalty dues.

Meanwhile, traffic police officials in Mysuru said a large number of people were voluntarily clearing their penalty dues pertaining to traffic violations like helmet-less riding, triple riding, signal jumping and riding without Driving Licence, Insurance etc.

