Waiver of interest sought

Mysuru

23 January 2022 23:57 IST

Despite being overruled on several occasions by the Government, the Mysuru City Corporation is making another attempt to get the interest on water dues waived if consumers come forward to go for a “one-time payment” of the arrears.

Confirming this to The Hindu, MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy said: “We are writing again to the Government with a proposal to consider waiving the interest on the outstanding principal amount of the bill so that consumers make use of the opportunity and clear arrears at once. The MCC had in the past made such appeals to the Government but they were not considered.”

It is making yet another attempt to mobilise resources sincethe unpaid bills have accrued to the tune of ₹219 crore, including ₹146 crore of principal amount and ₹73.6 crore interest accrued on the principal amount.

The MCC had earlier written to the Government seeking its nod to waive interest accrued on the principal amount of water tax for one-time settlement of dues. Besides helping MCC get more revenue, the consumers would get relief from paying the interest, MCC had argued. However, the Government did not consider its request. Only once such a provision was given to the consumers and the drive turned out to be a big success with the defaulters queuing up the cash counters of Vani Vilas Water Works here to clear the dues.