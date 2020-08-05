Waive property tax, vehicle tax for a year: DKS

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday demanded that the State government waive property tax, commercial tax and vehicle tax for a one-year period, as the lockdown has brought businesses almost to a halt.

Addressing a press conference before participating in a party workers meeting in Kalaburagi Mr. Shivakumar said that it will take almost a year to revive the economy. The common man cannot bear the burden of tax in this situation, he added.

Also, Mr. Shivakumar visited the famous Dattatreya temple at Deval Ganagapur in Afzalpur taluk.