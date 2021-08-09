Waive fees of govt. college students: ABVP

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), student wing of the BJP, on Monday urged the State government to waive education fee of students studying in government colleges considering the financial difficulties caused by COVID-19.

In a memorandum submitted to Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan, the ABVP suggested that Departments of Social Welfare, Backward Classes, Minority Development, Women and Child Welfare and Transport should work in coordination with regard to functioning of hostels and providing scholarships.

It demanded that the government fill vacancies in government and aided colleges. It urged the Minister to give priority to sports and fitness of students by appointing physical education instructors in the ratio of one PE instructor for every 50 students.