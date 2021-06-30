‘Waiting for results’

KALABURAGI

30 June 2021 01:19 IST

Tourism Minister C.P. Yogeshwar, one of the BJP leaders demanding the replacement of CM B.S. Yediyurappa, said that all the arguments and the counter-arguments over the change of leadership were over and he was waiting for the results to be announced by his party’s national leaders.

“All the arguments and counter-arguments [over the replacement of B.S. Yediyurappa in the Chief Minister post] are over and we are waiting for the results... Let us see what guidelines our leaders will come up with. Just as they had issued many guidelines to handle COVID-19, they would, I am hopeful, also give guidelines on this issue. As an honest party worker, I have shared my feelings with the party leaders. Let me wait for the judgment,” Mr. Yogeshwar told mediapersons at Kalaburagi airport here on Tuesday. The Minister landed here before leaving for Vijayapura for official programmes.

On rumours over former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi’s resignation from his Assembly membership, Mr. Yogeshwar said that there were no major issues in the party and, if any, the party would resolve them to move ahead.

To a question about the supporters of the former CM Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar projecting their leader as the next CM, Mr. Yogeshwar said that Mr. Shivakumar would not get a chance to become CM as long as Siddaramaiah was in Congress.

“There has been a demand in Congress for a Dalit CM. When Siddaramaiah became CM, the voice for a Dalit CM was louder. The Dalit community, which had been with Congress for the last 70 years, feels betrayed [as Congress did not choose a Dalit for CM post]. Now, the same demand has again come to the fore and may grow stronger. As long as Siddaramaiah is there, D.K. Shivakumar will not get to be CM,” Mr. Yogeshwar added.