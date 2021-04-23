Waiting desperately for customers

Hassan

23 April 2021 18:51 IST

Lockdown hits food business in Hassan, including an eatery run by women

Indiramma was waiting for customers standing at the entrance of the newly opened Prerana Khanavali, an eatery, near Hasanamba Temple in Hassan on Friday. It is a hotel run by a group of women, who faced many hardships in their lives, a month ago. Even as the business was improving slowly, restrictions imposed by the State government to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, hit them hard.

As per the fresh guidelines, the hotels cannot serve customers at their place. They can only take orders and give parcels. “A majority of our customers are small-time businessmen, workers and shoppers from rural areas, who walk in for breakfast or lunch. Every day we use to make a business of about ₹2,000. But now it is only a couple of hundred rupees”, said Indiramma. This hotel has been set up with the support of many people including writer and activist Rupa Hassan to help women to find a source of income.

The women who run the hotel had undergone many difficulties in their lives. The government-sponsored schemes did not come to their help. “Now they are making efforts to earn by selling quality food. But the lockdown-like situation had hampered their business. We are making efforts to encourage more people to order parcels from the hotel”, said Rupa Hassan.

The hotels in Hassan expect good business in the months of April-May and October when children get holidays and people travel. Last year, hotels did not do any business during the summer due to the lockdown. “There are hundreds of hotels in Bengaluru and other places, which could not restart after they were closed down during the lockdown last year. Those hotels opened have already recovered from the loss. Now, once again the lockdown has been declared”, said G.R. Praveen, proprietor of Hotel Sanman, one of the old hotels in Hassan.

He has around 25 workers in the hotel. Despite having so many workers, he had to offer only the parcel services. “I cannot send workers back to their places. It would be difficult to restart the hotels if the workers did not come back. I have to pay them a salary and provide them with food, despite no business”, he maintained.

Prakash, who ran an eatery on M.G.Road in Hassan, closed his firm during the lockdown and later sold the firm to someone else. ”The second wave of the pandemic might also affect many more business houses”, he opined.