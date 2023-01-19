HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Waiter held for attempting to break open ATM

January 19, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kamakshipalya police on Wednesday arrested a 21-year-old waiter of a bar and restaurant for allegedly attempting to break open an ATM situated near his workplace.

Based on a complaint from the bank staff that someone had attempted to steal money and damaged the ATM, the police verified the CCTV footage and arrested Karichittappa K. from his hometown at Maraluru circle in Tumakuru.

The accused was working in Kamakshipalya and had hatched a plan to become rich overnight by stealing money from ATMs. The police have taken him into custody to ascertain his criminal background.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.