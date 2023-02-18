Wage and pension bills go north, while spending on social and economic services nosedive

February 18, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

Even as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has promised to implement the 7th Pay Commission for State government employees and a demand to revert to the fiscally dearer Old Pension Scheme (OPS) persists, Economic Survey and Medium Term Fiscal Plan (MTFP) flags concerns over burgeoning wages and pensions bill, expected to only to go up further.

Future vulnerability

The Economic Survey says this “could suggest the future vulnerability of the State fiscal position”. “A larger proportion of the State Budget allocated towards committed expenditure would result in lesser fiscal space towards developmental and welfare expenditure. Further, the flexibility available to the government to manage its expenditure would get greatly diminished,” says the MTFP, which is presented as part of the Budget papers on Friday.

The data part of MTFP shows that the share of wages, pensions, and administrative expenses of the total Revenue Receipts has been growing steadily from 33.7% in 2021-22 to 44% in 2023-24. The General Services Bill of the Budget, that includes salaries and pensions, which was ₹31,265 crore in 2016-17 has now burgeoned to ₹81,820 crore in 2023-24.

Meanwhile, the government’s spending on social services, that include Education, Health and Family Welfare, Water Supply, Sanitation and Housing, Social Welfare and Nutrition, and Economic Services that include Agriculture and allied services, Rural Development, Irrigation, Energy, Industry and Transport, has not risen proportionately.

Increasing pressure

However, there is increasing pressure on the State government to increase the wages and pension bills further.

Akhila Karnataka Rajya Sarkari Noukarara Okkoota, federation of government employees, issued a statement on Friday, hours after the Budget, condemning non-allocation of ₹15,000 crore essential to implement 7th Pay Commission immediately. The Okkoota also condemned the non-provision of 25% interim relief of the proposed hike immediately and the lack of commitment to revert to the Old Pension Scheme. Mr. Bommai, addressing the media after presenting the Budget on Friday, said his government was committed to implement the 7th Pay Commission Report.

The MTFP estimates that additional financial implications of implementing 7th Pay Commission would be in the range of ₹12,000 to ₹18,000 crore for the first year of its implementation. It further prescribes: “Further, to reduce the increasing expenditure on salaries and pension payment, it is essential to reorient the staff pattern and staff size as per changing public needs through effective utilisation of technologies.” However, there have been no proposals in the Budget towards this end.