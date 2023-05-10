ADVERTISEMENT

Wadiyars, SVEEP Icons vote

May 10, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Former international cricketer and SVEEP Icon Javagal Srinath distributing certificates to first-time voters in Mysuru on Wednesday. ZP CEO and SVEEP Nodal Officer K.M. Gayathri is also seen. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The erstwhile Mysuru royal family members exercised their franchise at Srikanta School in Krishnaraja Assembly constituency here.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and his wife Trishika Kumari Wadiyar cast their votes. People waiting at the booth went to the couple and took selfies.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and his wife Trishika Kumari Wadiyar showing their inked fingers after voting in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Wadiyar said the festival of democracy will become successful if everyone votes without fail.

Ms. Pramoda Devi Wadiyar also voted at the same booth in Srikanta School. She had to wait in her car for some time as her assistant went to the palace to get her voter ID card. She later visited the booth with her ID and cast her ballot.

SVEEP Icons

Former international cricketer Javagal Srinath, who is the SVEEP Icon in Mysuru, cast his vote at Gnanaganga High School in Kuvempunagar. Yoga exponent Kushi, who is also a SVEEP Icon, exercised her franchise as a fist-time voter in Vijayanagar here.

Mr. Srinath later distributed certificates to first-time voters. SVEEP Nodal Officer K.M. Gayathri was present.

First-time voters

The first-time voters were excited to cast their votes in the election. Most of them had come with the newly-issued voters’ IDs to the booths to cast their ballots. Most of them accompanied their parents and family members, including their grandparents. They felt proud to have exercised their democratic right.

