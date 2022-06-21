Wadiyars host Modi at Mysuru palace for breakfast

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar thanked the Prime Minister for accepting their invitation for breakfast. She told reporters that Mysore Pak, the much-loved sweet in this region, was among the items on the menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, of the Mysuru royal family in front of the Mysuru palace during the International Day of Yoga celebrations, on June 21, 2022 in Mysuru. At right is Pratap Simha, Member of Parliament for Mysuru-Kodagu constituency. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his two-day visit to Bengaluru and Mysuru after a breakfast hosted by the Mysuru royal family, at the palace on June 21.

After leading the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the palace in an event that attracted over 15,000 yoga enthusiasts, Mr. Modi visited the palace (residential portion) on the invitation of Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and her son Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of Mysuru royal family, for breakfast along with Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The royal family served with choicest south Indian breakfast.

Trishika Kumari, wife of Mr Wadiyar, and their son Aadyaveer Narasimharaja Wadiyar joined the dignitaries.

Earlier, speaking to reporters, Ms. Wadiyar said Mysore Pak, the much-loved sweet in this region, was on the breakfast menu for the PM. “In addition to traditional south Indian dishes, the preferences of Mr. Modi were kept in mind, besides complying with the protocol, during preparation of the breakfast.”

She thanked the Prime Minister for accepting their invitation for breakfast.

Ms. Wadiyar was happy to participate in the Yoga Day celebrations at the palace.

When reporters asked about the Yoga Day, Mr. Wadiyar said, “It’s a matter of pride that the country’s PM chose the Mysuru palace as the venue for today’s event. I am happy to be part of this special occasion. I was happy to perform yoga in front of the palace.”

Mr. Wadiyar advised the people to make yoga a part of their life and practice it daily for health benefits.