Wadiyar’s Dasara, a continuation of a royal tradition

- R.Krishna Kumar (Mysore page)

MYSURU:

The private Dasara of the Wadiyars got underway within the palace premises on Thursday in continuation of a tradition inherited from the rulers of the Vijayanagar empire.

Though the Dasara of the Wadiyars adds a slice of royal aura to the Nada Habba, it was devoid of any media glare in keeping with the imperatives of social distancing and minimising the crowd. Hence it was out of bounds to all but for a handful of people directly involved in the proceedings this year, as it was in 2020.

The evententails performance of various rituals practised since the time of the Vijayanagar emperors. It is supervised by priests well-versed with the palace traditions.Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar – the titular king – takes part in the religious events and conducts the rituals daily during Navaratri.

The history of the Mysuru Dasara is traced to Raja Wadiyar who on ascending the throne at Srirangapatna in 1610 CE ordained that Navaratri be celebrated on a grand scale. Hence the practices of the Wadiyars have a recorded history of at least 410 years which itself was a continuation of an earlier tradition observed by the monarchs of the Vijayanagar kingdom.

Some of the time-honoured traditions have been systematised over the last few centuries and are observed in full but the ascending of the throne and conducting a durbar is only symbolic in the present times. But some of the practices that are part of the royal paraphernalia, including the procession of the caparisoned elephants within the palace precincts and the visits to the various temples as part of the rituals, are duly followed.

The royal elephant, the royal horse, the camels and the palace staff go out in a procession from the Amba Vilas to the various temples within the palace premises after which they return from the Jayamarthanda Gate.

Conjuring up images of an era long past, the processions, wrestling, cultural performances etc., have been described by the medieval travellers such as Abdur Razak, Domingo Paes, and Fernavo Nuniz who visited Vijayanagar at various times between the 15th and the 16th centuries.

Domingo Paes from Portugal refers to the “great feast”, spread over nine days and this is implied to be a reference to Dasara while the Mahanavami Dibba excavated at Hampi is another pointer to the celebrations which were also described as a demonstration of strength and paying obeisance to the kings by their feudatories.

The Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage has published a book on Mysuru Dasara and it states that the Wadiyars introduced some changes in the practices and blended their traditions with that of the Vijayanagar rulers while celebrating Navaratri.

The murals in the Kalyana Mantapa of the Mysuru Palace also throw light on the past grandeur of Dasara glimpses of which come alive during the private Dasara.