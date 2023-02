VVPATs screened

February 16, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST

The VVPATs that arrived in Mysuru from Hyderabad were screened today by the district administration in the presence of representatives of political parties. Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra examined the machines and their functioning. MUDA Commissioner Dinesh Kumar, Tahsildar (Election) Ram Prasad and others were present. ADVERTISEMENT

