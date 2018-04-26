VVPAT demonstrations organised

The Mandya district administration conducted demonstrations of Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine through a mobile van at different places here on Wednesday.

Personnel concerned explained the use/importance of the VVPATs and how they were connected to the ballot unit and control units to the residents of Gandhi Nagar and surrounding areas. They were told that the VVPATs with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used in all the seven Assembly Constituencies in the district during the elections.

They were requested to vote without hesitation as every vote will be printed, and the voter will be able to see it for seven seconds.

As part of the drive, demonstrations will be organised at different parts of the district till April 28, sources added.