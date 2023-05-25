VVCE’s three-day cultural festival to begin on Friday 

May 25, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MYSURU

Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE) will conduct Vidyuth 2023, a three-day cultural festival from May 26 to 28 at its campus in the city.

Vidyuth is an annual cultural extravaganza organised by students of the VVCE showcasing a vibrant blend of cultural and artistic events, according to the organisers.

The festival provides a platform for students from various colleges and universities across the Sate to showcase their talent and fosters a spirit of healthy competition and camaraderie. This year, Viduyth aims to be bigger and better by bringing out a number of crowds pulling events besides various on and off-stage activities and competitions so as to attract greater student participation from the region, said the organisers.

It will be inaugurated by Sharanappa V. Halse, Vice-Chancellor, Karnataka State Open University, on Friday and Gundappa Gowda, president of Vidyavardhaka Sangha, P. Vishwanath, secretary, Shrishaila Rammannavar, treasurer, B. Sadashive Gowda, Principal, VVCE, and B. Jagadeesh, chairman, cultural committee of VVCE, will be present.

The day events include a dog show, auto expo, rangoli, rhythm and dance, Voice of VVCE, mehendi, cooking without fire, box cricket championship, and rampwalk to name a few. There will also be concerts by well-known artistes and Aishwarya Rangarajan and her band will entertain the crowd on the first day; Indian pop singer Dhvani Bhanushali will perform on Saturday, and there will be a DJ night on Sunday.