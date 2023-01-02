VVCE to host meet on transformations in engg. education from Jan. 4

January 02, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - MYSURU

The Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering and the Indo Universal Collaboration for Engineering Education (IUCEE) are collaborating to host the 10th International Conference on Transformations in Engineering Education for Sustainable Development (ICTIEE), 2023, at the Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering campus in Gokulam here from January 4 to 8.

Both engineering teachers and students will have the chance to network with educators from India and overseas and learn how to change engineering education at the conference.

The conference is set to begin on January 4 with the Annual Student Forum on Sustainability Enquiry and Myth Busting, which will be facilitated by Raju Dandu of Kansas State University and Ranji Vaidyanathan of Oklahoma State University, as well as Bergis Driver, Associate Member of the Institute of Town Planners of India, and Sneha Shahi, Conservationist and UNEP-Plastic Tide Turner Champion from India and National Youth Campaigner.

A Mysore City Walkathon for Sustainable Planet Ideation and Model Development will start from the Vidyavardhaka campus on January 5 at 7.30 a.m. Parallel workshops on a variety of subjects related to engineering education will also be held for students. Additionally, workshops will be held to give participants a chance to network with and learn from international academic and business leaders like Sohum Sohoni of the Milwaukee School of Engineering, Umakant Kulkarni of the SDM College of Engineering, and Rucha Joshi of Plaksha University.

C.N Ashwath Narayan, Minister of Higher Education, and Vidyashankar S, Vice-Chancellor, Visvesvaraya Technological University, will attend the official opening on January 6 at 11 a.m. Gundappa Gowda, President of Vidyavardhaka Sangha, Mysuru, and P. Vishwanath, Secretary, will preside. Distinguished speakers from academia and industry will also be giving a variety of presentations on subjects related to engineering education, including leadership, emerging technologies, sustainability, and reimagining the future of learning via effective teaching.

Eminent academics and figures including S.D. Rajan of Arizona State University, Michael K. J. Willigan, ED and CEO of ABET in the United States, M.F. Febin, Head of College Connect at L and T EduTech, and Roger Hadgraft of the University of Technology in Sydney are among the delegates, a press release said here.

On January 7, S. Lakshmivarahan of the University of Oklahoma, Archana Mantri of Chitkara University in India, Sudarshan Iyengar of IIT-Ropar, and Sushma Kulkarni of Rajarambapu Institute of Technologywill each give a brief keynote address on teaching new technologies. There will also be tech paper presentations divided into other tracks. Technology-enhanced learning, engineering education for sustainable development, and many more topics connected to teaching-learning, industry collaboration, and entrepreneurship and innovation are only a few of the paper presentation tracks. Globally, the college has received 92 papers, the release said.

The final ceremony will take place on January 8 at 12.30 p.m, and Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary, AICTE, and Hans J. Hoyer, Ex-Secretary, IFEES, Secretary-General, Global Engineering Deans Council, will be the guests.

For more information, contact Shashidhar Gowda, Mob- 9535463850 / Shilpa R, Mob- 8494941201.