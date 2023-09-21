VVCE team from Mysuru to visit US to explore reforms, Enng. education

September 21, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MYSURU

As of today in the context of engineering education, to support more research in the area of solutions for issues in the curriculum, textbook guidance, methods of teaching, maintaining good administration, evaluation, and more. Prof. B. Sadashivegowda, principal, Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering, Mysuru, and a team of eight professors are going on a 20-day tour of the United States from September 21.

During the tour, the team will visit the top universities in the U.S. such as Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Purdue University, Arizona University, Northeastern University, Rutgers University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Stevens Institute of Technology, San Jose State University, and University of San Francisco. The team will be meeting the professors of these universities and they will be meeting the heads of various IT companies, according to the institute.

In the farewell ceremony, the honorary secretary of the Institute P. Vishwanath said, “Every year, about 8 lakh Indian students go to different countries for higher education, and they want to stay there for better job opportunities. In order to prevent such brain drain, our education system should be improved and world-class education should be made available.”

“There are 2,969 engineering colleges in the country and about 15 lakh engineering graduates are passing out every year. About 25% of the world’s engineers are Indians. But due to lack of quality in education, more than 45% of the graduates are not being employed. Due to this, the team will visit some selected universities and discuss educational reforms and best practices in engineering education,” he informed.

Since Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering is an autonomous educational institution, steps will be taken to incorporate them into the curriculum, said Prof. B. Sadashivegowda.

On the occasion, the team will participate in the gathering of the alumni of VVCE in the State of New Jersey and San Jose, USA. VVCE will be signing several MoUs with various universities, a release said here.