VVCE students shine in VTU exams

August 17, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - MYSURU

Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), Mysuru on Thursday said three of its students have secured top ranks in Bachelor of Engineering (BE) in their respective departments in the examination conducted by the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) for the year 2022-2023.

Ms. Anusha Subramanyam, a Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) Department student, bagged the 3rd rank. While Ms. Sushma U.B., hailing from the Civil Engineering Department, secured the 4th rank, and Ms. Kusuma S. of the Electricals and Electronics Engineering (EEE) Department secured the 4th rank.

Dr. Sadashive Gowda, Principal, VVCE expressed happiness over the achievements of the students and said VVCE stood at 10th place overall in Karnataka in the VTU rank table.

