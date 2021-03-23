VVCE student wins Mysuru edition of TCS TechBytes

Mysuru

23 March 2021 23:22 IST

A student of Vidya Vardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), Mysuru, Mohammed Meraj Alam, won the Mysuru edition of TCS TechBytes while a student of National Institute of Engineering (NIE), Mysuru, Pranav P. Deshmukh emerged as runner-up.

TCS (Tata Consultancy Services), a leading IT services, consulting and business solutions company, and Board for IT Education Standards (BITES), an autonomous body promoted by Government of Karnataka in association with IT industries and educational institutions, announced the winners of Mysuru Regional Finals of the 12th edition of TCS TechBytes in a statement here.

TCS gave gift vouchers to the winner and runner-up worth ₹12,000 and ₹10,000 respectively. The winner will represent Mysuru at the State finals to be held on March 26.

The IT quiz conducted by TCS and BITES tested the students’ knowledge in emerging technologies.

Over 400 students from different engineering colleges in the region took a preliminary online written test from which top six teams qualified for an interactive animation-based quiz. “It had five segments – Byte Abundance, Tech Vision, Byte Clouds, Connected Ecosystem and Tech Agile – and prompted students to think laterally”, a statement issued by the organisers said.

Head of Bengaluru Delivery Centre, TCS, Sunil Deshpande, said TCC TechBytes is a great opportunity for students to keep pace with evolving technology trends. “We are impressed with the performance of the finalists who have demonstrated their potential to become the future tech leaders of the country”, he said in a statement.

Chairman of BITES K.N. Balasubramanya said TCS TechBytes builds a culture of continuous learning, which is vital in today’s competitive environment. “We are proud to partner with TCS in this important initiative as it provides students across Karnataka a platform to showcase their talent”, he said in a statement.

TCS TechBytes is a campus outreach programme that seeks to provide a better understanding of IT to students of all streams of engineering. The objective is to enhance the knowledge and awareness of students and enable them to compete in a technology-intensive industry.

The quiz was conducted by quiz master Lloyd Saldanha.