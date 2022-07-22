VVCE student bags 3 golds in skating

Rea Achaiah, a sixth semester student of Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE) in the city, has bagged 3 gold medals and stood first in the All-India Inter University Roller Skater Championship 2021-22 held in Vishakapatnam, recently.

Rea, who is pursuing Information Science and Engineering, has already bagged multiple medals in the national championship and has to her credit winning a bronze medal for the country in the international championship held in South Korea during the previous season. VVCE principal B.Sadashive Gowda said that in recognition of her achievements, Visvesvaraya Technological University has given her the “Best Female Sportsperson of the Year” award.