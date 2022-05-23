VVCE Principal to address aspiring engineers on AIR

Educationist and Principal of Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), Mysuru, Sadashive Gowda, will be providing vocational guidance to aspiring engineers on All India Radio (AIR), Mysuru.

According to a press statement, the programme will be aired at 9 a.m. on May 24.

The topic of discussion would be counselling for choosing technical course and academic and professional opportunities for mechanical engineering. “In present time when students have just completed their Class 12, this programme would prove to be beneficial for any student aspiring to choose engineering”, the statement said.

With a plethora of career opportunities and engineering courses available, Prof. Sadashive Gowda’s suggestions and guidance, coming from his rich experience in academia, would help students address their doubts pertaining to career and choice of courses in the field of engineering, the statement said.

“Now is the right time for the students to understand the course and opportunities that various engineering courses offer them. Having knowledge of these would help the students set achievable career goals and find the right path for reaching the set career goals”, Prof. Gowda said in the statement.

With New Education Policy 2020 being implemented, the students can utilise the insights offered in the programme and resolve their queries pertaining to the new system. “Thus, they can enter the campus well-prepared for the new system and its requirements”, he added.