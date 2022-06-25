VVCE Open Day event on Sunday

Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE) is organising Open Day 2022 on the VVCE campus in the city on Sunday..

The event will commence at 10.30 a.m. and is open to all PU students and their families and will feature project exhibitions, interaction with CET Cell experts and career guidance. The authorities said it was an excellent opportunity to explore the different types of projects taken up in various engineering domains and interact with experts to understand different engineering branches and job opportunities.

Underlining the importance of the event and its core objective, the college authorities said it will help dispel confusion among both the parents as well as students as to what different branches of engineering entails them to do in their profession later on in life and the job opportunities. A CET Cell expert will also help dispel confusion regarding documentation at the Open Day event, the authorities added.