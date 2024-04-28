VVCE Open Day 2024 held

April 28, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - MYSURU

The Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE) in the city conducted Open Day 2024 on Sunday providing insights into various career opportunities with focus on engineering education.

The event was inaugurated by K.S. Sundar, associate vice president of Infosys Ltd., Mysuru. The thrust was on providing insight into the world of engineering education and the available career opportunities. Nearly 1500 participants including pre-university (PU) students and their guardians from the Mysuru region attended it.

The organisers had invited working professionals from the industrial and the corporate world to provide a glimpse of the professional world.

Mr. Sundar spoke on the importance of problem-solving and transformation in the engineering landscape with a thrust on interdisciplinary approach

“Engineers should be in a position not only to solve the problem but also to identify the problem areas which calls for holistic knowledge rather than a confined technical knowledge alone,” said Mr. Sundar.

B. Sadashive Gowda, principal of VVCE, gave a snapshot of the availability of seats in engineering colleges, the importance of accreditation NAAC, and rankings such as NIRF in selecting a college. He also provided insights into the fee structure and the quotas available for seat selection “To get into engineering there is stiff competition not only across the state but also in Mysore. Across the state, in the just concluded CET more than 3 lakh students appeared for 1.20 lakh seats. In Mysore alone 13,000 students attended the CET exam for just 6000 seats,” said Prof. Sadashive Gowda.

There was a panel discussion on industry readiness, the knowledge life cycle, the importance of collaboration between industry and academia, etc. About 50 students of VVCE showcased various projects from different engineering disciplines emphasising hands-on learning and technological applications in fields such as cybersecurity, robotics, and sustainable engineering.

Uday Shankar, Nodal Officer at CET Cell, Karnataka, Gundappa Gowda, president, Vidyavardhaka Sangha, Mysuru, P. Vishwanath, secretary, Srishaila Ramannavar, treasurer of VVS and others were present.

