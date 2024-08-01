VVCE graduation day on August 3

The Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE) an autonomous institute under Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagavi will hold its first Graduation Day for the batch 2020-2024 on August 3, 2024, at 10 a.m. on the college campus.

Addressing media persons here on Thursday B. Sadashivegowda, principal, VVCE said “ S.Vidyashankar, Vice Chancellor, Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagavi will be the chief guest and will deliver the Graduation Day address.

In all 812 candidates who are qualified to receive B.E. Degree in the academic year 2023-24 will receive their degree certificates from the Vice Chancellor.

VVCE is awarding 58 ranks to the meritorious students and S. Srinidhi from Computer Science & Engineering will receive a cash prize for being the college topper, said Dr. Sadashive Gowda.

Bhavani A. from Mechanical Engineering will receive “VVCE - Sarashija Excellence Endowment Award in Mechanical Engineering”, he added.

L.J. Sudev, Controller of Examinations said that the ceremony will be attended by the Board of Governors and Academic Council members of VVCE Directors and members of Vidyavardhaka Sangha, Mysore, special invitees, parents of the graduates, etc.

Gundappa Gowda, president, Vidyavardhaka Sangha will preside, and B. Shivalingappa, vice president of VVS P. Vishwanath, secretary, Shobha Shankar, vice-principal, Dean Academics and others will be present.

