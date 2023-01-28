ADVERTISEMENT

VVCE graduation day held

January 28, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The first graduation day of VVCE after it received the autonomous status in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The graduation day of the PG students of Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), an autonomous institute under Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagavi, was held in the city on Saturday.

While 86 students completed their MBA and qualified to receive the PG degree, eight students completed their M.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering course and five students completed their masters in Machine Design and are eligible to receive their degree from VTU, Belagavi, for 2021-22.

Among the toppers in MBA, Apsara with a CPGA of 9.08 bagged the 1st rank, Sandeep Karanth with a CPGA of 8.7 stood 2nd, and N. Manu with a CPGA of 8.62 stood 3rd. In addition, the VVCE also conferred ranks on six other students. The toppers from M.Tech programmes were awarded with rank certificates.

Arpitha Mahadev, Senior Recruiter – Campus, Epsilon, Bengaluru, was the chief guest and Gundappa Gowda, president, Vidyavardhaka Sangha, P. Vishwanath, secretary, Vidyavardhaka Sangha, and Srishaila Ramannavar, treasurer, Vidyavardhaka Sangha, B. Sadashive Gowda, principal of VVCE and Dean, Faculty of Engineering, VTU, members of the governing council were among those present.

Ms. Mahadev in her address said the graduates should learn how to use the skills and knowledge acquired over the years, in real life and aspire for success.

This was the first Graduation Day for VVCE after receiving the autonomous status and provisional degrees were awarded to MBA and M.Tech graduates who had qualified for the same while ranks were awarded to the best performers.

