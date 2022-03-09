VVCE bags 3 ranks in VTU exams
Three students of Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering have bagged ranks in the examinations conducted recently by the Visvesvaraiah Technological University (VTU).
A release said Sai Sree Reena Reddy of Department of Information Science and Engineering secured fourth rank; Sonia Das of Department of Computer Science and Engineering of M. Tech also secured fourth rank; and Mrudula Chandrakar of Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering secured tenth rank
The management of Vidyavardhaka Sangha (VVS), Principal, HoDs and staff of VVCE have congratulated the rank holders.
