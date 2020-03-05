Karnataka budget 2020: Vulture breeding centre coming up

05 March 2020 15:00 IST

A vulture breeding centre in the Vulture Sanctuary in Ramanagaram has been announced by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in his budget speech. The cost is put at ₹2 crore.

The Chief Minister has also announced a ₹6.25 crore programme for the rehabilitation of monkeys in five years.

The establishment of a Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) system at the thermal power stations of Raichur, Ballari and Yarmarus at a cost of ₹2,510 crore to help in reducing air pollution has also been announced.

Advertising

Advertising

“To ensure that Karnataka is an environmentally responsible State, a Green Index has been developed by the Department of Environment and Ecology by which all governmental schemes shall be measured. It will be our endeavour to make all schemes environmental friendly, as far as possible,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.

A grant of ₹5 crore has also been allocated for conducting a survey of shola forests in the State to protect and conserve their biodiversity.

Among the other major announcements are the State’s first Marine Eco Park to be established in Uttara Kannada district, and upgrading the mini-zoo in the Tyavarekoppa Tiger-Lion Safari in Shivamogga.