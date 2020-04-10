Vulnerable groups want consultation before extending lockdown

A coalition of 17 organisations and unions of vulnerable groups such as farmers, garment workers, drivers, and pourakarmikas, have called for widespread consultation with them before extending the lockdown in the State.

Detailing the consequences of the lockdown on daily wagers, farmers, and other vulnerable communities, a statement from the coalition has argued that the government’s measures to ensure food security had been limited. “The Chief Minister has said that the final decision will be taken after consulting the Prime Minister. The decision on the lockdown cannot come from Delhi. A committee of multi-disciplinary experts who work on epidemics and marginalised communities must be formed to take the decision. People have to be involved and the government should be public with the data,” it stated.

It has called for an open debate on the goals of the 21-day lockdown and whether they were being achieved. “The lockdown was also meant to augment our health resources for a public health crisis. But there is no data available on what we have done on that front,” it stated. The statement lists various measures, from food to transport, that will have to be assured before extending the lockdown.