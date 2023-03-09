VTU’s Youth-20 summit held in the city

March 09, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - MYSURU

Students were apprised about the important skills they must possess including technical knowledge and analytical and problem solving capabilities to face the fast changing world at the Youth-20 summit organised by the Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagavi, and hosted by the Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering in the city on Thursday.

Y20 is a flagship event of the Department of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, and is being organised to mark the presidency of India in the G20. Y20 started on January 6, 2023 and will culminate with a main summit scheduled to be held from August 17 to 20, 2023 at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The organisers said it is an official consultation forum for youth from all G20 member countries to be able to dialogue with each other. It encourages youth as future leaders to raise awareness of global issues, exchange ideas, argue, negotiate, and reach consensus. Hence the Department of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, has tied up with NIMHANS, Bengaluru for Y20 consultations wherein international delegates from G20 member countries, guest countries and partnering international organisations will be participating.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the event held in the city on Thursday students from engineering colleges in Mysuru and Mandya pariticipated and S. Vidyashankar, Vice-Chancellor, VTU Belagavi, presided over the event.

He said Karnataka leads the country in becoming a technology giant and stressed upon the important skills youngsters must possess such as effective technical knowledge, analytical and problem solving mindset, creative thinking, interpersonal communication, team work and said that the summit’s purpose was to develop a industry-academia skill-based education system. Principals of various engineering institutions of Mysuru and Mandya districts took part in the event.

B. Sadashive Gowda, Principal, VVCE set the context by shedding light on G20 group and elucidated the 5 themes on which various activities are being conducted with special focus on Future of Work: Industry 4.0. He said there is a shift from job seeking to self-employment, entrepreneurship and job creation. The other four themes which are the focus of Y20 events are Peace Building & Reconciliation, Climate Change & Disaster Risk Reduction, Shared Future and Health, Wellbeing & Sports.

The summit also included a question and answer session where students and the Vice-Chancellor participated.