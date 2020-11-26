VTU’s three new degree, diploma courses launched

VTU will offer industry-driven B.Tech and post-graduate diploma programmes in Computer Science and Business Systems, Robotics and Automation and Mechanical and Smart Manufacturing from this academic year.

VTU is tying up with industrial houses and research institutes to craft these courses as per industry requirements; they are the four-year fully-residential B.Tech and one-year post-graduate diploma programmes.

Fees would be the same as those prescribed for government colleges. Intake for each programme is 30 and admissions would be through KCET conducted by KEA.

AICTE has approved of these programmes. VTU has signed MoUs with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI) for these courses.

As per the MoUs, TCS and CMTI would be responsible for provide training to faculty of the university for the new programmes, organise guest lectures and also engage with the university for continuous assessment of students.

The courses were formally inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan here on Tuesday.

Vice-Chancellor Karisiddappa said that the curriculum of these collaborative programmes aimed at ensuring that students learn the core topics and also develop an equal appreciation of humanities, management sciences and human values.

Registrar A.S. Deshpande said that the B.Tech in Computer Science and Business Systems and Robotics and Automation course would be offered on the Belagavi campus and the B.Tech in Mechanical and Smart Manufacturing course on the Muddenahalli campus.